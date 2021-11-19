Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 769 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 44,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.67. 35,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $166.43. The company has a market cap of $227.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

