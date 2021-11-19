Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 887,919 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $51.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.