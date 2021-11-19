Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 887,919 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $51.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).
About Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
