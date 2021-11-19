Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Market Cap Reaches $109.32 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $109.32 million and $12.30 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00070587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00071956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,250.43 or 0.07265665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,776.04 or 1.00471522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

