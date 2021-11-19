Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,101,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total value of $8,944,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $87,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,018.44. 24,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,485. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,032.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,853.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,686.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

