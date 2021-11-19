Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,996.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,012.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,843.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,649.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.