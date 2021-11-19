Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,996.97. 35,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,843.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,649.25. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,012.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

