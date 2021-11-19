Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $3,005.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,843.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,649.25. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

