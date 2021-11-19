Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,996.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,843.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,649.25. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,012.29. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

