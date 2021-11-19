Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $3,003.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,843.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,649.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,012.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

