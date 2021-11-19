Alphacat Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $436,370.72 and $133,740.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

