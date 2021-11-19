Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Trading Up 8.2%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) was up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 11,971,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 1,516,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

About Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.