ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.45 and last traded at $30.46. 1,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000. ALPS Active REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned 23.59% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

