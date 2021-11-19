AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ALA stock opened at C$25.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$17.85 and a 1-year high of C$26.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.39. The firm has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.