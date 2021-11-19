Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $693,472.20 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 8,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $693,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $524,579.25.
- On Monday, October 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $792,286.96.
- On Friday, September 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 14,571 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,088,307.99.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $570,476.88.
ALTR stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.70. 3,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,605. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -974.88 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $82.96.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
