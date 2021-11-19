Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $693,472.20 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 8,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $693,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $524,579.25.

On Monday, October 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $792,286.96.

On Friday, September 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 14,571 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,088,307.99.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $570,476.88.

ALTR stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.70. 3,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,605. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -974.88 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

