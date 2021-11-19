Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.50

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.50 and last traded at $66.65, with a volume of 31660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $186,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,372,125. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alteryx by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $462,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $435,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Alteryx by 8.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions.

