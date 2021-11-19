Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 637,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the October 14th total of 877,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 174.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.41. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

