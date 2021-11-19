Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

