ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Down 7.6%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s share price was down 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.84 and last traded at $37.94. Approximately 5,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 244,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $400,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $906,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 75.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after buying an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.