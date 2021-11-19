Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Sells $1,002,700.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00.

AMZN stock traded down $23.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,672.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,466. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,398.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3,395.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

