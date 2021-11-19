Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Sells $1,002,700.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jonathan Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00.
AMZN stock traded down $23.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,672.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,466. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,398.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3,395.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
