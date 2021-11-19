Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 795.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,357,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,696.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,398.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,395.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

