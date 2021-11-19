Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

AMCR opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.33%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,864 shares of company stock worth $12,208,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 91,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

