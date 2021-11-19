American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AEO. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

