American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

American National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American National Bankshares to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

AMNB opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.04 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Equities analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMNB shares. Stephens upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

