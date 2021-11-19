American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon Sells 450 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $11,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.69. 126,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,218. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 111,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

