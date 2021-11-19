American Software, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

American Software has a payout ratio of 137.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 157.1%.

Get American Software alerts:

NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.05. 339,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,604. American Software has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $833.86 million, a PE ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Software by 245.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Software by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 174.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.