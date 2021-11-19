American Woodmark Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Woodmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

AMWD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 8,203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

