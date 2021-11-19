Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.01

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $10.10. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 28,064 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,858,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 40,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

