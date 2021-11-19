Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.3% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 386,976 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.38. 43,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,022. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.93 and a 200 day moving average of $229.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

