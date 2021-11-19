AmonD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,044.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, AmonD has traded up 34% against the dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $8,044.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,430,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars.

