Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,275 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 942,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

