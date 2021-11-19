Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Dennis B. Phelps Sells 23,696 Shares

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Dennis B. Phelps sold 23,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,622,939.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AMPL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 531,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,581. Amplitude Inc has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

