Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,837,086.72 in Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,837,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMPL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 531,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,581. Amplitude Inc has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,728,000.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

