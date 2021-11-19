Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $188.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $188.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

