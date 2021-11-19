Analysts Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of AJRD opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

