Analysts Anticipate Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEK. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 820,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,027. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

