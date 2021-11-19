Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.26). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

ETTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

ETTX stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $125.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $87,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

