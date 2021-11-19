Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.03). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 198,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,078. The firm has a market cap of $404.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

