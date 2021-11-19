Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Hess posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,383,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 416,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,544,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hess by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.62. 31,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,109. Hess has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 121.35 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

