Analysts Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post sales of $65.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.93 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $46.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $220.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.93 million to $223.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $312.22 million, with estimates ranging from $291.55 million to $350.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

NYSE INSP opened at $265.50 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -152.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

