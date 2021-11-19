Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Interface reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TILE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

TILE traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $15.87. 129,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,541. The firm has a market cap of $937.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after acquiring an additional 185,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 104,720 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,138,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 36.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 346,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

