Analysts Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report sales of $368.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.00 million and the highest is $377.40 million. Nutanix reported sales of $312.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nutanix by 277.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after buying an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after buying an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $40,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

