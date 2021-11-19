Analysts Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

