Analysts Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60).

SKIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKIN opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

