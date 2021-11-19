Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.17 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

