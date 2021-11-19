Analysts Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $1.00. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,902,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,215. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after purchasing an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

