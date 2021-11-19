Analysts Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Post $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Exponent posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $806,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,708 shares of company stock worth $2,293,230. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exponent by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Exponent by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Exponent by 177.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,624 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at $1,360,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at $590,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.71. Exponent has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $125.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.