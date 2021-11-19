Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 248,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 116,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $786.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.