Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to Announce $2.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Honeywell International reported earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $219.10. The company had a trading volume of 60,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.01. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $150.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

