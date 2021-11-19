Analysts Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. Horace Mann Educators posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE HMN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.60. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

