Analysts Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to announce $291.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $244.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth $106,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.20.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

